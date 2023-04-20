Kremlin does not comment on reports that there will be no new EU sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider it necessary to comment on reports that the European Union will no longer impose sanctions against Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We do not consider it necessary to comment on such reports," Peskov said in response to a question on the Kremlin's reaction about the statements.

Earlier on Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the European Union believes no additional sanctions will be imposed against Russia since further restrictions will result in even more exemptions.