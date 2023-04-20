Former UN inspector confident Russia will not use nukes in Ukraine

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as it is capable of solving all tasks with conventional weapons, Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and former United Nations Special Commission inspector, told the US Tour of Duty podcast on Wednesday.

"Russia is not going to use nuclear weapons [in Ukraine]," Ritter said, when asked how Moscow could react other than with nukes, if Kiev mobilized 5 million people. "I don’t know why people can’t get it," he added.

Ritter said the Ukrainian government would not be able to total mobilize, as "Ukraine has nothing left," he explained.