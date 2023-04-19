Co-chairs of Russian-Nicaraguan intergovernmental commission to meet on SPIEF margins

MANAGUA, April 20. /TASS/. Co-chairs of the Russian-Nicaraguan intergovernmental commission will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Wednesday summing up the results of his visit to Nicaragua.

"We discussed in detail the development of our relations in the material sphere - in the trade-and-economic and investment sectors. The key role here is played by the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and we agreed that its co-chairs will hold the next meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this June," he said.

The top Russian diplomat recalled that the Nicaraguan co-chair is Finance Minister Ivan Acosta and the Russian co-chair is chief of the Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova. "They know each well, including thanks to the implementation of joint projects in the areas of public health, healthcare, vaccine and medicines production, which has been established here, in Nicaragua," he said.

According to Lavrov, Russia and Nicaragua have a very good basis for a qualitatively new stage in the development of bilateral economic and investment relations. "It was laid in December 2022, when Mr. Laureano Ortega, who is in charge of coordinating relations with Russia, along with Ivan Acosta visited our country with a large delegation. They held a record-breaking number of meetings, with nearly each of them yielding corresponding documents that are currently being implemented," Lavrov added.