Top Nicaraguan diplomat accepts invitation to pay return visit to Russia — Lavrov

MANAGUA, April 20. /TASS/. Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada has accepted an invitation to pay a return visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Wednesday after his visit to Nicaragua.

"We will continue our dialogue with my colleague and friend Moncada, who has accepted my invitation to pay a return visit to Russia," he said.

"I wish peace, prosperity, wellbeing, stability to all our Nicaraguan friends and I am convinced that the development of our bilateral strategic partnership will help achieve this," he added.