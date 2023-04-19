Russian, Bolivian top diplomats discuss role of BRICS in contemporary world

BUENOS AIRES, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian and Bolivian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Rogelio Mayta discussed the role of BRICS in a multipolar world at their meeting in Caracas.

"We met with Minister Lavrov in Caracas and discussed various topics of mutual interest: the role and more extensive involvement of BRICS in a multipolar world," the Brazilian foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mayta also welcomed the election of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as president of the New Development Bank (NDB) established by the BRICS countries.

Lavrov and Mayta met on Tuesday at the Russian Embassy in Venezuela. Russia’s top diplomat arrived in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela after visiting Brazil.