Putin says visit to HQ in new regions intended to keep commanding officers at posts

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he personally visited the military headquarters in the Kherson Region and the LPR so that commanding officers would not be taken away from doing their jobs.

The president reiterated that "literally a day ago" he visited these regions. "There are a lot of questions. I will not go back to them. The purpose of the trip was to meet with the military, whom I did not want to be distracted for long and travel a long distance away from the sites where the units they are in command of are stationed. The situation requires them to be on the ground," Putin explained at a meeting with the government on Wednesday.

On Monday, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr battlegroup in the Kherson area and the headquarters of the National Guard East battlegroup in the LPR. During his visit, the head of state heard reports from military commanders on the situation on the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk fronts. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the president has visited the new regions because it’s important to him to perform inspections of the headquarters in person and get information on the ground about the progress of the special military operation.