Ukrainian attack on Novaya Kakhovka kills one, injures two more people — officials

GENICHESK, April 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops conducted a massive bombardment of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region on Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring another two people, the local administration told reporters.

"The shelling of Novaya Kakhovka by Ukrainian nationalists in the morning of April 19 left one killed; another two people sustained explosive mine wounds," the administration said in a statement, also reporting damage to civilian infrastructure and numerous residential blocks from the attack

Emergencies services are working at the scene. The administration advised residents to reduce travel across the city.