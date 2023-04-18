Lavrov meets with Venezuelan vice president in Caracas

CARACAS, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting in Caracas," the ministry said.

A video from the meeting was published on Telegram by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

"Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez is no stranger to a good friendly joke - ‘ambush’ on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was a success," she said.

The video shows Rodriguez standing quietly next to the door as Lavrov steps in. The two officials hugged and laughed when they saw each other.

Lavrov arrived in Caracas from Brazil as part of his Latin American tour, which began on Monday.