US accuses several Russians of working to conduct influence campaign for government

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US officials are accusing four US nationals and three Russians of working to conduct an influence campaign in the US on behalf of Moscow, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice that was released on Tuesday.

The statement said a jury in Florida returned an indictment charging these persons with "working on behalf of the Russian government and in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States."

In a separate case out of the District of Columbia, the Department of Justice statement said, a criminal complaint was unsealed charging Russian national Natalia Burlinova "with conspiring with an FSB officer to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the United States."