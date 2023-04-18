Russia to thwart any US moves geared to incite hatred — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Any US moves aimed at inciting hatred in Russian society will be resolutely suppressed, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after summoning US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy.

"It was stressed that any steps by the American side geared to incite enmity and hatred in Russian society and use the diplomatic mission as a guise for subversion will be resolutely thwarted," the ministry said.

"And those employees at the US embassy who violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and abuse their status will have to complete their mission in Moscow ahead of time," it warned.