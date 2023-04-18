Russian assault teams capture three areas in Artyomovsk, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian assault teams operating in the Donetsk direction liberated three areas in Artyomovsk over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams captured three areas in the northern, central and southern parts of the city of Artyomovsk as a result of active operations," the spokesman said.

"Airborne forces and units of the southern battlegroup rendered support to the assault teams in liberating the city and thwarted the enemy’s attempts to counter-attack from the flanks," the general said.

Russian aircraft fly six sorties to support assault teams in Artyomovsk

Russian combat aircraft flew six sorties to support assault teams in Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, aircraft flew six sorties to provide support for assault teams. Artillery units accomplished 63 firing objectives," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the southern battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units advancing for a counter-attack in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

Russian forces neutralize two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area and neutralized two enemy subversive groups over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck enemy units. The activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours totaled "as many as 35 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, two US-made M109 Paladin motorized howitzers, and also a D-20 howitzer," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy lost over 80 personnel, and also two armored combat vehicles in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 290 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed over 290 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to over 290 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a US-made M777 artillery system, and also a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar," the general specified.

Russian forces eliminate about 30 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a D-20 howitzer in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

Operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman said.

The strikes "eliminated as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and also a D-20 howitzer," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 25 Ukrainian troops, US-made M777 howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 25 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 25 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system, and also two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian ammo depots in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Gulyaipole and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region, two ammunition depots were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian fuel depots in Nikolayev Region

Russian forces struck command posts of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and destroyed two fuel depots in the Nikolayev Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Terny and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault and 110th mechanized brigades were struck. In the areas of the settlements of Kobzartsy and Snigiryovka in the Nikolayev Region, two depots storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware were obliterated," the general specified.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 126 areas, Konashenkov reported.

Russian air defenses destroy six Ukrainian drones in past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the spokesman said.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Dobrolyubovka in the Kharkov Region, Kremennaya, Kolomiychikha and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 407 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,711 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,087 multiple rocket launchers, 4,614 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,582 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.