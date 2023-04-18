Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian fuel depots in Nikolayev Region — top brass

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian forces struck command posts of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and destroyed two fuel depots in the Nikolayev Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the areas of the settlements of Terny and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault and 110th mechanized brigades were struck. In the areas of the settlements of Kobzartsy and Snigiryovka in the Nikolayev Region, two depots storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware were obliterated," the general specified.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 126 areas, Konashenkov reported.