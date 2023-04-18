Russia’s MFA summons US, British, Canadian envoys over interference in domestic affairs

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada to talk about the fact that they are meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

"The ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canada have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over blatant interference in Russia’s domestic affairs and activities inconsistent with diplomatic status," the statement reads.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously slammed the three envoy’s statements about the verdict in columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza’s (designated as a foreign agent) case as direct meddling in Russia’s internal affairs. The Russian diplomat emphasized that Moscow viewed British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert’s remarks as unacceptable and warned London against politicizing international human rights issues. Zakharova also branded the US and Canadian envoys’ calls for releasing Kara-Murza as "the height of cynicism," pointing to gross human rights violations and the persecution of dissenters in their countries.