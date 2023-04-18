Russian ombudswoman reports about 4,000 appeals on prisoners of war, says most returned

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The office of Russian human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has received over 4,300 appeals for help in returning Russian prisoners of war from captivity. Most prisoners have already been released, the ombudswoman said on Tuesday during a meeting with ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ lawmakers.

According to the human rights commissioner’s presentation, her office received 4,388 appeals for help in returning Russian prisoners of war from captivity.

"The slides show figures on appeals for assistance in the return from captivity. <…> Most of them (the Russian prisoners of war - TASS) were released by the Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) with our direct involvement," Moskalkova said.

She pointed to the importance of interaction with the Ukrainian side. According to the ombudswoman, despite different ideological systems, "helping people forced to approach each other and solve problems".