LUGANSK, April 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled their fellow soldiers who took up positions in civilian homes in the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian positions established in civilian homes were shelled with a multiple rocket launcher from the northwestern direction," he said, citing Russian intelligence.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops presumably launched the attack from near the Bogdanovka settlement controlled by Kiev.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday that Russian assault units had liberated two quarters in northwestern and central Artyomovsk.