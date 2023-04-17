Lavrov to visit Caracas within his Latin American tour

CARACAS, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Venezuelan capital city of Caracas Tuesday in continuation of his tour to Latin American states. On Monday, Lavrov already visited Brazil, where he had a number of meetings, including one with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira. Lavrov’s tour is expected to continue until April 21.

In Caracas, Lavrov will meet with Venezuelan Foreign Minster Yvan Gil Pinto, appointed in January this year, for the first time. In addition, the Russian minister will hold a number of meetings with the republic’s top officials.

The negotiations agenda is expected to be vast. The two ministers are likely to discuss issues relevant to development of bilateral relations, economic cooperation and will exchange assessments of the situation in the world - the situation in Ukraine in particular.