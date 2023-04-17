Moscow to expel Western diplomats involved in subversive activity in Russia — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Western diplomats involved in subversive activities in Russia will be expelled from the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary circulated on Monday.

"Any actions by the United States, the UK and Canada or other unfriendly countries that have joined the rabid Russophobia of the Anglo-Saxons aimed at inciting discord and enmity in our society will be dealt with most resolutely, while the diplomats involved in this subversive activity will be expelled from Russia," she said.