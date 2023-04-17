US ambassador’s refusal to meet with State Duma proves biolab data are correct — lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy’s refusal to meet with the State Duma to discuss the activities of US biolabs in Ukraine validates the conclusions and facts that are contained in a parliamentary commission'’ report on the subject, the chairman of the State Duma’s commission for investigation of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, said on Monday.

"The United States again in a boorish manner refused to provide explanations about the activities of the Pentagon's military biological laboratories located along the perimeter of the Russian borders, which pose mortal danger for the peoples of Russia and for all humankind. This again proves the validity of the conclusions contained in the report that was presented following a parliamentary investigation by State Duma deputies and senators of the Russian Federation, and are based on indisputable facts that cannot be refuted," Piskaryov was quoted as saying in the commission's Telegram channel.

The lawmaker said that the "empty and defiant note," which was sent by the US ambassador in response to an invitation from the commission, exposes the inability and unwillingness of the US to conduct a "normal professional dialogue."

Russia has multiple times called attention to Washington’s military biological activity across the CIS and Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a recent visit to Uzbekistan that such US activity poses direct threat to biological security, people’s health and the environment. The parliament set up a commission in March 2022 to investigate the circumstances relating to US labs in Ukraine. The investigation was necessitated by the statements of Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, who said that during the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces unearthed evidence pointing to an emergency cleanup by the Kiev regime of traces of a military biological program, carried out in Ukraine and bankrolled by the US Defense Department. According to Konashenkov, staff from these Pentagon-run Ukrainian-based labs revealed the emergency disposal of particularly dangerous pathogens on February 24, namely, the plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.