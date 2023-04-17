Russia, Brazil interested in cooperation in energy, outer space — Lavrov

BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are interested in developing cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as in the space and agricultural sectors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday.

"Today we discussed the areas that need to be developed in the interests of our countries and our citizens. This is, of course, in the energy sector, certainly the peaceful use of nuclear energy - we have very good cooperation and good prospects here - this is also the peaceful use of outer space, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals," he said.

Lavrov stressed that at the talks the parties agreed "to take stock of everything that has been done in recent years in terms of legal treaties and for further development and interaction." "This will be done by our experts first of all on economic, financial aspects, as well as aspects of cooperation on transport and logistics. But, of course, we will also continue to develop excellent relations in the cultural, humanitarian and educational fields", Lavrov summed up.