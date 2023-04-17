Russia reiterates support for Brazil’s bid for permanent UNSC seat — Lavrov

BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Moscow confirms its support for Brasilia's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday.

"As part of our joint efforts to find a fair way to reform the mechanisms and institutions of global governance, we will closely cooperate on the UN platforms, particularly within the Security Council, where Brazil currently is a non-permanent member. Today, we reiterated our support for Brazil’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, and we also support India and the need to satisfy the interests of the African continent," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian foreign minister noted that Brazil would take the presidency of the Group of 20 next year, "and we will chair BRICS." "In terms of coordinating our foreign policy activities, this creates a good opportunity to see how we could take advantage of a situation where all BRICS members are also part of the G20 to ensure mutual benefits. In addition, there also is an entire group of G20 members who share the position of BRICS countries on crucial issues," Lavrov emphasized.