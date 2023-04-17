Grain deal outlook not rosy, second part of agreements still not implemented — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The prospects on extension of the grain deal are not too optimistic yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that the second part of agreements is still not implemented.

"They are still not that rosy," he said when asked whether there are prospects on extension of the mechanism. "Unfortunately, the situation with changing the state of affairs on the second part of those agreements for the better still does not tend to improve," Peskov added.

Agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period. One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Moreover, a memorandum was inked by Russia and the UN on lifting restrictions on export of Russian agriculture products and fertilizers to global markets. Moscow notes that the second part of the agreement is not implemented. On March 18, Russia announced an extension of the deal for 60 days, warning that such a period would be sufficient for estimating the memorandum’s execution with the UN.