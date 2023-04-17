Denmark rejects interaction with Russia in Nord Stream investigation – Ambassador

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Danish authorities continue rejecting any interaction with Russia in the investigation of the sabotage act at Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

Denmark alleges that it is holding investigation of explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines but there is no substantive information regarding investigative activities underway or any their interim results, the diplomat said. "Danish authorities continue rejecting any interaction with the Russian side in this criminal case and also do not show interest in organizing an independent international investigation, the Ambassador noted.

"Russia will continue seeking after a comprehensive, transparent and fair investigation of all aspects of sabotage acts at gas pipelines, including the ascertainment of those responsible, their sponsors, organizers and persons involved, relying on the international law and available diplomatic mechanisms," Barbin added.