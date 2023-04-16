Intensity of fighting in Sudan tends to decrease – Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The intensity of hostilities in Sudan is beginning to decrease, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Sunday.

"The night was relatively calm. Fighting resumed in the morning, but it has already started to decrease, at least in our districts (where the embassy employees live - TASS) the intensity of clashes has dramatically decreased," he said.

The Sudanese army has branded the special forces rebels and refuses to speak with them, he added. "The army has declared that there would be no negotiations with the rebels - they declared the rapid support force to be rebels. At the same time, they offered everyone who wished to join the army," the ambassador said.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.