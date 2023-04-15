Russian diplomats safe amid clashes in Khartoum – embassy

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are safe and secure amid the ongoing turbulence in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, where clashes erupted between the army and a paramilitary force on Saturday, the Russian embassy assured TASS.

The diplomatic mission is unaware yet whether any Russians may have been hurt in the unrest.

"Yes, it (the situation - TASS) is turbulent, <...> [Russian diplomats] are safe," the diplomatic mission said, when asked to comment on the situation near the embassy building.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had taken control of Khartoum Airport and an air base in Merowe in the country’s north.

Al-Hadath television reported earlier that the RSF had seized several Russian-made fighter jets in Merowe.