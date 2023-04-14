Ukraine ready for offensive, Russia ready to repel it — Wagner PMC founder

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Kiev is ready to begin its offensive, while Moscow, in turn, is ready to repel it, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an article, published on his Telegram channel Friday.

"In conclusion: the Ukrainians are ready for the offensive. We are ready to repel deflect the strike. […] And either the Ukrainian forces will be defeated in a fair fight, or Russia would lick its wounds, grow more muscle and once again tear the adversary apart in a fair fight. So, I believe that the option of deals is impossible for Russia’s future," he noted.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin underscored that the conflict is beneficial for the Ukrainian elite.

"If, prior to February 24, 2022, the EU was reluctant to give ten million dollars to Ukraine, now they dump tens of billions for the war. Of course, some of this money pleases the pockets of the Ukrainian top management, which benefits from the conflict. Many of those who were forgotten yesterday today have a new chance for self-fulfillment and enrichment," he added.