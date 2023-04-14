Several detained in connection with Mariupol police chief’s assassination attempt

DONETSK, April 14. /TASS/. Several people suspected of plotting the assassination of Mariupol police chief Mikhail Moskvin have been detained in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

"The anti-extremism center of the DPR Interior Ministry, acting in cooperation with Russia’s federal security service (FSB), detained a group of people suspected of plotting an attempt on the life of the chief of Mariupol’s police Mikhail Moskvin," the DPR Interior Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The attempt on Moskvin occurred on the morning of March 27. His car blew up when the police chief was just a few meters away. Moskvin suffered a slight concussion. He later told TASS that he was feeling fine. The acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said the yield of the bomb planted under Moskvin’s vehicle was about 400 grams of TNT.