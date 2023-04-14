Senior Russian diplomat presents Russia-Africa summit document drafts

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with ambassadors of African countries to present drafts of final documents to be adopted at the second Russia-Africa summit due to be held in St. Petersburg in July, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Drafts of the summit’s final documents and the architecture of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum’s program were presented to the African diplomatic corps. The sides also coordinated their positions on an entire spectrum of issues related to the organization of the summit, including on protocols for the stay of African official delegations in St. Petersburg," it said.

"It was noted unanimously that the upcoming summit will be a framework event which will give a weighty impetus to the development of comprehensive long-term strategic cooperation between Russia and Africa," the ministry noted.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security and Development."