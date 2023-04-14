Kremlin aware of Pentagon leak, defers to intel agencies on issue

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of the reports about a Pentagon document leak, but defers to Russian intelligence agencies to study them, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Commenting on the arrest of Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air National Guard, who, US officials said, had been posting classified Pentagon documents online, Peskov said, "Naturally, we have read all the media reports." However, he said, "Analyzing such reports is rather the prerogative of our special services."

When asked if Russia has any claims against Teixeira, Peskov said, "This should rather be of concern to American special services, while our task is to analyze this data, question its authenticity again and consider it thoroughly."

According to US officials, the secret Pentagon materials leaked by Teixeira were about Ukraine, Russia, China and the Middle East.