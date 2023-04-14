Russia’s military takes into account West’s attempts to trigger conflicts around — Lavrov

SAMARKAND, April 14. /TASS/. Russia in its military-political and diplomatic planning takes into account attempts by the West to foment conflicts near its borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following his visit to Uzbekistan on Friday.

"We stay on guard, we see this (Western attempts to provoke conflicts near Russia's borders - TASS), and we take it all into account in our planning in political, military, diplomatic and other respects," he said.

The West has tried to drag the Georgian leadership into creating a so-called second front, Lavrov stressed, but the current Georgian leaders "show a responsible approach," which is based on the fundamental interests of their people, and "reject this kind of schemes."

"There have been reports of attempts of turning Moldova into such a second or third front, too," Lavrov went on to say. "The way the West treats this or that leadership was clearly demonstrated when there were protests in Moldova against the pro-Western president and government and against neglect of the interests of economic development. The West condemned it as almost an attempt to overthrow legitimate authorities."

In the meantime, in the case of Georgia, "the protests were actively supported [by the West], and the protesters were in every way stimulated to stage another color revolution. We have a clear understanding what methods the West employs," Lavrov said.

He recalled that Poland had amassed major military contingents on the border with Belarus.

"Let's not forget that the Polish leadership also offered its territory for deploying US nuclear weapons," he added. "The combination of these factors, of course, does not let anyone feel at ease."