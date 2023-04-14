US begins issuing visas to Russian delegation to UNSC, not reporters — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The United States has begun to issue visas to the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, making it possible for them to participate in the UN Security Council’s sessions at the end of April, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The American side began issuing visas to the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for their participation in the sessions of the UNSC which Russia has been chairing since April," the diplomatic agency said.

"However, a dead-end situation remains with issuing visas to Russian journalists who are supposed to cover our delegation’s work in the UN Security Council," the ministry added.

In April, Russia is chairing the UN Security Council. As Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS earlier, Lavrov is to visit UN headquarters and participate in the Security Council’s sessions on April 24 and 25.