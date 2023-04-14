Snap inspection in Pacific Fleet a common practice, Kremlin Spokesman says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The snap inspection that began in Russia’s Pacific Fleet Friday is a routing process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is routine, the practice of snap inspections continues. It is a common practice, which has been carried out constantly in the recent years, and it continues in order to keep our armed forces’ combat readiness at the required level," the spokesman said.

He noted that the inspection is not connected to NATO’s plans to increase its presence in the Asia Pacific.

"No, it is not connected. It is a common routine training of the army, development of our armed forces and inspection of their readiness," Peskov explained.

According to the spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to participate in the Pacific Fleet exercise at any stage.

"No, there are no such plans," he said.

On Friday, Russia’s Pacific Fleet was put on full alert for a snap readiness inspection. The sailors will have to prevent the mock enemy from entering the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk and to repel a landing on Sakhalin and Southern Kuril Islands, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

The inspection, supervised by Russian Navy Commander Nikolay Yevmenov, will also involve Russian Aerospace Forces. The event aims to increase Russian forces’ "readiness to repel an aggression of a potential enemy from oceanic and sea directions," and will also involve coordination of actions between strategic nuclear submarines.