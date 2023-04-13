Saboteurs nabbed in Zaporozhye area acted on orders from Ukraine’s intelligence

MELITOPOL, April 13. /TASS/. The saboteurs apprehended in the Zaporozhye Region and complicit in terror attacks acted on orders from Ukraine’s intelligence, the regional law-enforcement agencies reported on Thursday.

Acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said earlier on Thursday that the regional law-enforcement agencies had apprehended three men aged 49, 30 and 26 in Melitopol for their complicity in committing terror acts on the region’s territory. All of them are members of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group, Balitsky added.

"It has been established during operational and search measures that the detained individuals acted on an instruction from a staffer of the Ukrainian Security Service. They used the means stashed in caches for committing crimes," a spokesman for the law enforcement agencies said.

In particular, the three saboteurs "received a total of 10,000 hryvnias [$273] for blowing up the railway track," the spokesman said.

"The detained individuals are residents of Melitopol, hold radical views and wait for the return of the Ukrainian army. They were previously detained by Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies on numerous occasions for violating public order," he added.

The detainees "supplied their handlers in the SBU (the Ukrainian Security Service) with the photos of the Russian army sites and equipment," the spokesman said.