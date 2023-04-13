Number of unemployed in Russia drops by 33,000 since year's start to 532,000 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The number of registered unemployed in Russia has totaled 532,000 people which is 33,000 people less than in the beginning of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"The number of registered unemployed in employment centers is 532,000 people, which is almost 33,000 less than at the beginning of the year. At the same time, 1.6 million offers to job seekers are presented on the Jobs of Russia portal, and the level of registered unemployment is kept at 0.7%," Golikova said following the meeting of the interdepartmental working group to review the situation on the labor market, as quoted by her administrative office.

In addition, according to the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, the number of idle workers decreased by more than 3,000 during the week to 29,000, which is 55,000 less than at the beginning of the year. There is also a decrease in the number of part-time workers - to 39,000 people.

"The measures taken earlier to support the labor market are still effective - vocational training for workers of industrial enterprises, organization of public and temporary works, as well as measures to encourage employers to hire certain categories of citizens," the administrative office added.