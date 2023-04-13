Ukraine victimized by aggressive overreach of US politicians — Russia’s security chief

NALCHIK, April 13. /TASS/. Only by winning a victory over Nazism in Ukraine can Russia’s security be guaranteed and stability in Europe be restored, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is yet another victim of the overzealous, aggressive efforts of US politicians," Patrushev said at a security meeting in Russia’s North Caucasus. "After the coup d’etat in the country in 2014, the United States and its vassals did everything they could to conjure a terrorist, neo-Nazi state into being in the heart of Europe, and they turned Ukraine into a beachhead for countering Russia," he added.

He rebuked the Anglo-Saxons for imposing a so-called "rules-based order" on other nations, fomenting color revolutions, fostering terrorist groups and contributing to the revival of fascism and neo-Nazism in Ukraine in an attempt to preserve their position of global dominance.

Under US pressure, the collective West has been fanning the flames of the military conflict as it continues to pump the Kiev regime with weapons, train neo-Nazi fighters and provide assistance in military planning, Patrushev said, with scant regard for the genuine interests of the Ukrainian people. "The human losses on the part of Ukraine are simply being ignored because, after all, the fighting and destruction of infrastructure are taking place beyond the borders of the NATO countries," he maintained.

"Therefore, we have no other path but to liberate Ukraine from neo-Nazism. Only a Russian victory can ensure our country’s security and will facilitate the restoration of stability in Europe and the emergence of a multipolar world order," the Russian security chief concluded.