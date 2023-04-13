Kremlin confident of positive outcome for Russia in special military operation

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The level of NATO’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict has increased but this will not have an impact on its positive outcome for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The level of NATO’s involvement in the conflict [in Ukraine] has increased. This will prolong it timewise but cannot change the essence of what is transpiring [on the ground], and, most importantly, a positive outcome for us," the Kremlin official said while interacting with participants in a media workshop.

"There is no life for us without victory, and so victory will be won without any doubt," he stressed.

Peskov also reiterated that last fall he visited Lugansk and noted that, over the past six months, "the contours of the global war that is underway have become more pronounced." "It has become more severe, more ruthless," he noted.

According to the presidential press secretary, recently, "a festering geopolitical boil has burst open." "What is going on now is of an existential nature for Russia. For us, this is a matter of life and death. And we have only one option - for everything to go in our favor," he emphasized.

Peskov stated that a total information war is currently being waged. "Both our country and the countries of the collective West are working in a war-time mode. NATO has protocols for working with the media - this covers both throwing disinformation into the mix and blocking [alternative] information flows from abroad," he cautioned. Against this background, the role of those charged with overseeing informational work in Russia has become even more important, the Kremlin official added.