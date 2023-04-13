Kremlin to pour over Dutch court ruling ordering Moscow to pay Kiev $5 bln for lost assets

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The decision of the Arbitration Court in the Hague ordering Russia to pay Ukraine’s Naftogaz $5 billion in compensation for the loss of its assets in Crimea must be analyzed before a course of action is determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, this litigation took place. It is not new. The decision, however, is new and it needs to be analyzed. Our specialists who are engaged in protecting our rights in this case will analyze it and decide on a course of action," Peskov said, commenting on the court’s ruling.

Earlier, the Ukrainian energy company reported about the verdict by the arbitration tribunal in the Hague. The court’s press service has not yet made public any decision on this topic.

In September 2017, Naftogaz filed a lawsuit against Russia with the International Tribunal demanding compensation for lost assets in Crimea. The list of property valued includes the production assets of the company’s subsidiary Chernomorneftegaz, gas in an underground storage facility in Crimea, as well as assets of other subsidiaries of Naftogaz.

The claim has since been updated. Kiev is now demanding $10 bln. The Arbitration Tribunal in the Hague launched proceedings to determine the amount of compensation to Naftogaz for the "lost opportunity to use assets in Crimea" on February 21.