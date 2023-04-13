Kremlin stands up for China over Taiwan issue

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia resolutely condemns any provocations by third countries relating to Taiwan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Our position is well-known - we resolutely condemn any provocative actions by third countries that can and do trigger the destabilization of the situation around Taiwan. We deem provoking China unacceptable," the Kremlin official told reporters.

That said, he specified that currently there are no plans for "any phone conversations between the leaders of Russia and China" Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

The last time they were in touch was during the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow in March.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.