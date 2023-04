MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. A new telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is not currently planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said told reporters on Thursday.

"There are no telephone contacts between the Russian and Chinese leaders on the schedule at the moment," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin and Xi Jinping last communicated during the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow in March.