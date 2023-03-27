Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian military convoy in DPR

LUGANSK, March 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian military convoy with equipment and personnel sent to reinforce the Kiev regime’s battlegroup in Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"A column of Ukrainian armed formations was destroyed from the direction of the settlement of Rai-Aleksandrovka during its march to Seversk. The Ukrainian military command dispatched this equipment together with the personnel to reinforce positions and hold back our advancing troops," the retired officer said, citing Russian intelligence data.

According to preliminary information, Russian troops wiped out a Ukrainian battalion tactical group. The data on the destroyed Ukrainian equipment is being specified, Marochko said.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on March 25 that units of Russia’s western battlegroup had eliminated over 70 Ukrainian personnel in the Kupyansk area and also obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 127th territorial defense brigade in the Kharkov Region.