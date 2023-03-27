Russia does not meddle in Israel’s affairs, hopes situation stabilizes — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in Israel’s domestic affairs and hopes for a political settlement of the situation, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Monday.

"We do not meddle in their internal affairs and we wish for all issues to be settled within the framework of those procedures that are provided for by the country’s political activity," he said, replying to a question by TASS regarding possible interaction with Israel’s ambassador amid mass protests in the country.

"We wish for the situation to be stable and safe for Israeli citizens including our compatriots there," the senior diplomat emphasized.

Bogdanov said that he was not aware whether the US was involved in the protest rallies that erupted in Israel but noted that "the US meddles in everything so it is natural for them."

On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government to stop the overhaul of the country’s judicial system immediately and stated that the social and political environment in the country was highly tense amid the protests against the reform and clashes between the protesters and the police. As the Kan radio station reported later on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the head of Israel’s coalition government following a meeting with faction leaders that he intended to suspend the judicial overhaul.