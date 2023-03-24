International institutions must change, future belongs to regional bodies — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The world has changed and this necessitates changes in the structure of global security institutions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev opined in an interview with Russian media outlets and users of leading Russian social media network VKontakte.

According to him, the future lies with regional organizations, such as BRICS or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"The world has changed. It has changed as radically as I could not have imagined just a few years ago. There is no turning back. Things will not be the same as they used to be. For better or worse - I don’t know, but more likely for the better," Medvedev said.

"The diktat of the Anglo-Saxon countries has come to an end. At least even by virtue of those events that are now taking place," Medvedev said. "What will happen next - I don’t know, but it is obvious that an era of regional agreements, such as BRICS, SCO, and bilateral relationships, is drawing near," he clarified.

The politician noted that, "in some ways it may even look like a step backward." "But better such a step backward than an attempt to simulate unanimity under the auspices of the UN or some other agency. So, international institutions will change," he summed up, pointing out that some of them are already ineffective, while others, such as the International Criminal Court, are simply junk, but some others continue to function.