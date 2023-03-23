Heavy weapons flow to Kiev shows peace is not West’s aim in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The continued pumping of the Kiev regime with weapons, in particular London's statements about the supply of depleted uranium shells to the Ukrainian military, are evidence the West’s intentions are aggressive and peace in Ukraine is absent from its agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"All this is fresh evidence of the aggressive intentions of the West, which does not need peace either in Ukraine, or in the region, or in the world as a whole. It is obsessed with a manical idea, as they say, to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," she said. "They are ready to sacrifice an entire country, whole peoples, millions of lives, they are ready to do anything in a bid to achieve practical confirmation of this insane idea of their own exclusivity and dominance by means of such a destructive logic and its implementation."

Zakharova said that the collective West was pumping weapons into the Kiev regime nonstop. In particular, on March 20, the Pentagon said that since the beginning of the special military operation, US military support for Ukraine had climbed to above $32.5 billion, she recalled. In addition, the EU announced the allocation of funds for the purchase of one million shells for Ukraine’s armed forces.

"Absolutely irresponsible statements were also made by Britain’s Minister of State at the Ministry of Defense Annabel Goldie, who announced London’s intention to supply the Kiev regime, in addition to Challenger 2 tanks, with armor-piercing shells equipped with depleted uranium warheads. These words were also confirmed at the official level in Britain. It was not a slip of the tongue. It was confirmed at the official level of Britain," she stressed.

Zakharova remarked that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed in the same direction, when in his comments on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow he directly stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine would be inadmissible.

"Let me remind you that the fund through which the US minions in Europe send money to the Kiev regime is called Peace Fund. Blinken argues that there is no chance of a ceasefire. It is completely incomprehensible how these things coexist in their minds. There can only be one answer: they lie, openly and shamelessly," she pointed out.

Zakharova also added that this fund should have been renamed to War Fund long ago. Then everything would be logical and there would be no contradiction.