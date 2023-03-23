Russian inquiries on Nord Stream investigation remain unanswered — Lavrov

SOCHI, March 23. /TASS/. The West has been ignoring Russian inquiries about probes into the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines Russia, the country’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said at a news conference following talks with his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro on Thursday.

"As for national probes being conducted by the Swedes, the Danish, and the Germans, back in early October, Head of Government Mikhail Mishustin, as I have already said, sent an official letter to his counterparts asking them to ensure a transparent investigation," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"None of the addressees has yet bothered to send a reply to the head of the Russian government at least as a gesture of common courtesy," Lavrov lamented. "Nor has there been any response yet to numerous requests we have been sending out to those capitals officially and unofficially," he concluded.