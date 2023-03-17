Slovakia, Poland eager to dump outdated equipment with MiG-29 supplies to Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The intentions by Slovakia and Poland to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to the Kiev regime look like an attempt to get rid of outdated unnecessary equipment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is a feeling that these countries are thus engaged in disposing of outdated unnecessary hardware," the Kremlin’s press secretary said, commenting on this issue.

The deliveries of fighter jets by Poland and Slovakia to the Kiev regime won’t be able to influence the outcome of the conflict, Peskov said.

"Of course not. You don’t need to be a military expert to say that this cannot have any impact," he stressed.

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on March 16 that Warsaw would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighters to the Kiev regime in the coming days. The Slovakian government announced its decision earlier on Friday to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.