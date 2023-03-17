Russia, Turkey holding consultations on aircraft fueling, flights performed as normal

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are holding consultations on the issues related to Russian aircraft’ fueling in local airports, with no ground service problems registered. Russian airlines perform flights to Turkey as normal, the press service of the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Russian airlines perform flights to the Turkish Republic as per normal. Russia’s Transport Ministry is conducting consultations with the Turkish side on certain issues of Russian aircraft’s fuel support. There are no problems with ground services in Turkish airports for Russian air carriers’ aircraft," the statement said.

The Turkish portal AirportHaber said on Thursday that the country’s Trade Ministry allegedly ordered to prohibit servicing of a number of Russian companies’ jets due to the US sanctions. The ban covered fueling and ground services, according to the portal. Flightmode reported via its Telegram channel that without being refueled in Turkey Russian jets may land on the way back in Sochi for refueling. On the same day Aeroflot and S7 said flights to Turkey were performed as normal.