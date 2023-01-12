Lavrov to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart on Jan 17 to discuss JCPOA — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will hold talks in Moscow on January 17. The sides will continue to exchange views on topical international and regional issues, including the situation around the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this at a briefing on Thursday.

"On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, who will be in Moscow on this day on a working visit. During the talks, the sides are expected to continue an interested exchange of views on a number of topical international and regional topics, including the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear deal, and interaction between the two countries at international platforms, including the UN, the SCO, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, the Caucasus Region and the Caspian issue," she said.

"There are plans to discuss the bilateral agenda, primarily its trade and economic component in the context of the implementation of key joint projects in energy, transport and other sectors, including taking into account the transition to the final phase of the negotiation process to conclude a full-fledged agreement on a free-trade zone between the EAEU and Iran," Zakharova added.