Ukraine’s Security Council rejects any talks with Russia

KIEV, January 5. /TASS/. Kiev is against any negotiation processes with Russia, Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said on Thursday commenting on Russia’s proposal to declare a temporary ceasefire.

"No talks with them [Moscow]," he told the Ukraina-24 TV channel.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered a 36-hour ceasefire beginning at 12:00 on January 6.