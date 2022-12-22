Ukrainian shelling kills two and wounds ten DPR civilians over past 24 hours

DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. Two civilians of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were killed and ten others were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the republic reported on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 08:00 on December 21 to 08:00 on December 22, two people were killed and ten more civilians were wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

According to the DPR authorities, the Ukrainian units shelled the territory of the republic from multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery, including of NATO caliber 155 mm.

On Wednesday night, Dmitry Rogozin, former Roscosmos CEO and the leader of the Tsar’s Wolves team of military advisers, was wounded and hospitalized as a result of Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk. Those accompanying Rogozin were also wounded. DPR Prime Minister Vitaliy Khotsenko was also injured as a result of the Ukrainian strike. His press secretary Mina Akhverdiyeva told TASS that the prime minister refused to be hospitalized.