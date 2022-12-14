Russia, Hong Kong see opportunities to cooperate in cinema sphere — Minister

HONG KONG, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and Hong Kong have the potential to scale up cooperation in the motion picture industry and intend to develop this area, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said at a meeting with Kevin Yeung, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong government.

Lyubimova is in Hong Kong to attend the Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum.

"We have opportunities for joint production of movies, including in the animated realm," the Minister said. Russian movie professionals were participating in Asia's largest FILMART international movie market in Hong Kong for almost a decade (before the pandemic). Owing to that, Chinese children are well aware of Russian Kikoriki [animated series - TASS], and older audiences know Attraction by Fyodor Bondarchuk, Ice, and Ice-2 by Georgy Kryzhovnikov, and Salyut-7 by Klim Shipenko, she noted.

"We know Russian animation is highly enjoyed and popular in China," Lyubimova told TASS. "That is why we already have our first joint project, Panda and Krosh, targeting the Sino-Russian audience," she added.