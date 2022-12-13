IAEA to deploy its security missions in 'all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants' — Grossi

VIENNA, December 13. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has discussed establishing a security zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the agency’s next missions at a Paris meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

"We agreed to deploy IAEA safety and security missions in all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. Work on the establishment of the Zaporozhye NPP protection zone continues," Grossi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Zaporozhye nuclear plant located in the town of Energodar is the largest in Europe. In late February, the Zaporozhye facility was placed under the Russian army’s control. The plant continued to operate normally. An IAEA mission led by Grossi visited it in early September. After the delegation left the site, the agency’s staff remained there as observers. Later, the IAEA published a report calling for the creation of a safety zone around the plant to prevent emergencies due to hostilities.